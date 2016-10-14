D’Iberville routs Hancock, remains tied atop Region 4-6A

The D’Iberville Warriors scored early and often Friday evening as they rolled to a 63-7 victory over the Hancock Hawks.
“I cannot really say anything positive,” Hancock coach Rocky Gaudin said. “I felt like we were ready to play, but we just shut it down as soon as the game started.”
D’Iberville jumped on the Hawks quickly with a 82-yard touchdown pass from Michael Kozlowski to D.J. Polk on the second play of the game.
Ja’Quavis Foster scored on a two-yard run on the Warriors’ next drive. Micah Booker scored on a 52-yard run a few minutes later to extend the lead to 21-0.
“I challenged our kids to come out strong,” said Eric Collins, D’Iberville head coach. “I am proud of them, the way they responded after the loss last week.”
Later in the first, the Hawks got a chance to get back in the game when Ray Ladner recovered a fumble at the Warrior 38.
The Warrior defense, however, shut the Hawks down and D’Iberville took over at the 24.
Three plays later, Kahlil McCray busted loose for a 63-yard touchdown run.
The point-after gave D’Iberville a 28-0 lead with 11:11 to play in the half.
The Warriors added scores from Devon Dixson on a 44-yard run,a 75-yard run from Foster, and a 10-yard run from Tyler Barnes to build a 49-0 halftime lead.
The Hawks scored their lone touchdown of the game in the third quarter when Steven Good connected with Heath Dedeaux on a three-yard touchdown pass.
The Warriors, however, would return the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. Polk did the honors, going 99 yards.
The Warriors added a 31-yard fumble return for a score in the fourth quarter by T.J. Polk to round out the scoring.
