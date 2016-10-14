Harrison Central pulls off rare achievement vs. rival Gulfport

LYMAN – For only the sixth time in 39 tries, the Harrison Central football team is victorious over the Gulfport Admirals.
Gulfport's 42-yard field goal try fell short with 27 seconds remaining, handing the Red Rebels their first win over Gulfport since 2009, 14-13.
“It's great for these kids,” Harrison Central coach Casey Cain said. “It's been a one-sided rivalry. This week, we didn't make a big thing about the rivalry. We said, 'This is the next district game. We've got to come to win a ball game.'”
Gulfport jumped out to a 13-0 lead after one quarter, but the Harrison Central defense shut down the Admirals over the final three quarters.
Junior running back Keon Moore and senior quarterback Tavis Williams again led the way on offense for Harrison Central (4-4, 2-2). Moore ran 25 times for 169 yards and two touchdowns while Williams carried the ball 16 times for 73 yards.
The win was a sweet one for Williams in his final game against Gulfport.
“It means a lot. We've been working on it. Hey, we pulled it off,” Williams said. “It's been real frustrating because we've been getting close, but we just haven't been finishing it off. We finished it off today.”
Gulfport moved the ball well in the first quarter with Ta'Quoris Newsome running 6 yards for a touchdown at the 7:29 mark of the first quarter to give the Admirals a 7-0 lead.
Cleveland Ford pushed the lead to 13-0 when he hit a wide open Bryson Brewer over the middle for a 55-yard touchdown with 30 seconds left in the third quarter. The extra point missed just to the left.
Harrison Central finally answered with 4:29 left in the first half when Moore ran 26 yards for a touchdown to make it 13-7.
The Red Rebels finally took advantage of good field position throughout the third quarter when Moore punched it in from 2 yards out with 21 seconds left in the third quarter.
Gulfport dropped to 4-4 and 2-2 in Region 4-6A.
