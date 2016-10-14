Christian Collegiate picks up a win over Briarfield Academy

Christian Collegiate Academy beat Briarfield Academy 28-20 at home Friday night.
Jay Brisco led CCA to in the victory 31 carries for 250 yards, and two rushing touchdowns, and three receptions for 83 yards and one touchdown and one interception on the night.
Other CCA standouts were Codie Coffman Hayes who had one interception and Sam Jackson and Caleb Bush who both had sacks. Matthew Brown also was good for two extra points.
CCA is now 3-4 and hosts Rebul Academy next week.
Scott Hawkins: 228-896-2424, @ScottHawkins4
Comments