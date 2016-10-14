Biloxi will host South State swim meet Saturday

Seventeen Coast high school teams will compete in the South State swim meet at 11:15 a.m. Saturday at the Biloxi Natatorium.
Biloxi, D’Iberville, Gulfport, St. Stanislaus, St. Patrick, Ocean Springs, Harrison Central, Hancock, Long Beach, OLA, St. Martin, Vancleave, Picayune, Pearl River Central, Pass Christian, Pascagoula, West Harrison will be competing for the two South State titles.
St. Patrick, OLA, Pass Christian, Vancleave are in Class I, which consists of schools in Classes 1A to 4A. The other schools are in Class II, which consists of the schools in 5A and 6A.
Here are the 11 events: 200 medley relay, 200 freestyle, 200 IM, 50 freestyle, girls 50 freestyle, 100 butterfly, 100 freestyle, 500 freestyle, 200 freestyle relay, 100 backstroke and 400 freestyle.
A competitor can enter a maximum of four events, no more than two of which may be individual events. Each team will be allowed to enter as many swimmers per event under the standard and two relays per team.
The fastest six will advance to the state meet as long as they have met the state meet qualifying time for their classification. Competitors must meet the qualifying time to score at the meet. Only the top four swimmers from each team are allowed to advance to state in each event. The top eight will score.
“We are excited about hosting,” said Jamie Lee, Biloxi High swim coach and South State meet director. “The top teams in both girls and boys in Classes I and II should be in a very tight race the entire meet.”
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
