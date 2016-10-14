Former Coast goalkeeper makes ridiculous save for NKU

Former St. Stanislaus goalkeeper Owen Betz has made quite the first impression on the collegiate level.
The former All-South Mississippi selection had a slow start to his freshman season at Northern Kentucky. But now that he’s back healthy, the former Rockachaw has been turning heads.
Although Betz is just 0-2-2 in his four starts — NKU is 0-10-3 overall — he boasts team highs in goals against average (1.39), save percentage (.769), saves (20) and shutouts (2).
Betz pitched a 0-0 double-overtime shutout in his debut Sept. 28 against Cincinnati. Three days later, NKU suffered a 4-0 loss to the University of Illinois at Chicago, but Betz set the school’s Division I record with 11 saves.
Following a 2-1 loss to Bowling Green, Betz made perhaps his best save to date Oct. 8 in a 0-0 draw against Cleveland State.
Late in the contest, CSU set up for a free kick to the right of Betz.
Kevin Blackwood launched a shot high on goal. Betz, hugging the near post, sprawled to his right and got just enough of the ball to sent it over the crossbar and preserve the shutout.
ICYMI: Owen Betz made a fantastic save in the 2nd half of @NKUNorseMSOC 's 0-0 draw against Cleveland State on Saturday #NorseUp #OnTheRise pic.twitter.com/603mVm61oJ— NKU Men's Soccer (@NKUNorseMSOC) October 9, 2016
More Coast talent
Betz isn’t the only former South Mississippi standout on the Norse. Gulfport’s Jeff Bruni also signed with NKU in the spring.
Bruni has appeared in four games, logging 98 minutes.
