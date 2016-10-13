Prep roundup: Thursday’s volleyball scores from across South Mississippi

Vancleave swept St. Martin on Thursday night 3-0 (25-14, 25-2, 25-13) to conclude the regular season.
Carly Danley led VHS with 12 kills. Sydney Salter had 36 service points and five aces. Paige Davis chipped in 14 digs and 21 assists.
Vancleave (26-6, 8-0) hosts Bay on Tuesday to open the playoffs.
Long Beach def. St. Patrick 3-2 (25-14, 23-25, 25-14, 22-25, 15-11): Bridgett McMillan led LBHS (9-7) with 12 kills and nine blocks. Kathryn Boettner had three aces and 10 assists. LBHS hosts East Central in the first round of the playoffs at 6 p.m. Tuesday.
