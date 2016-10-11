Prep roundup: Volleyball, playoff softball results from Tuesday

Resurrection defeated Vancleave 3-1 (25-21, 13-25, 25-21, 25-18) on Tuesday night.
Carly Danley led VHS (25-6, 8-0) with 15 kills in the losing effort. Sydney Salter had 17 digs, 26 service points and three aces. Paige Davis registered 22 assists.
Other scores: Hancock def. Ocean Springs 25-15, 25-12, 25-17; Gulfport def. Pass Christian 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-16)
Monday: East Central swept George County 3-0 (25-16, 25-17, 25-7) Monday night behind eight kills from Blake Leviner. McKall Holder and Kaitlyn Young each had nine digs. Holder also added five aces and Alexis Laughlin had 27 assists.
Slow-pitch softball
George County advances: George County swept West Jones to open the Class 5A/6A slow-pitch softball playoffs on Tuesday. GCHS won Game 1 of the best-of-three series against West Jones 13-3. The Lady Rebels then turned around and won Game 2 21-13. GCHS advances to play the winner of Pearl/Meridian on Friday.
North Pike sweeps Lady Hornets: North Pike took both games against Poplarville (9-14) 11-10 and 11-1. NPHS advances to play the winner of Richland and Northeast Jones in the Class 4A playoffs.
Lawrence County eliminates Moss Point: LCHS knocked off Moss Point on Tuesday, sweeping the Lady Tigers 4-3 and 30-22. Lawrence County advances to face the winner of Newton County and Florence.
Harrison Central falls at Wayne County: The Red Rebelettes (16-5) fell at Wayne County on Tuesday night 20-8 and 16-13.
