Picayune, St. Stanislaus continue climb in latest AP poll

Picayune and St. Stanislaus continued to climb in the latest Associated Press high school football poll, which is voted on weekly by Mississippi’s media.
Fresh off of a 56-48 win over Hattiesburg, Picayune (7-0) improved one spot to No. 3 in the state-wide Top 10 rankings. SSC (6-1) also improved one spot to No. 6 after rolling past Bay 56-14.
Picayune also picked up seven out of 15 first-place votes in the Class 5A poll to stay ahead of West Point 142-138 in total points.
Pascagoula earned six points but finished tied for ninth in 5A.
The Rockachaws remain atop the Class 4A poll, earning 14 first-place votes and 146 points overall. Poplarville (5-1) finished 11 points back of No. 5 Amory to finish just outside of 4A’s Top 5.
Resurrection rounded out the Coast’s contingent in this week’s AP poll. The Eagles (5-1) remained firmly in second place in the Class 1A poll behind Simmons.
