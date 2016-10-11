Former Vancleave kicker earns MACJC honor

Former Vancleave High School kicker Taylor Crabtree is turning heads at the next level.
The East Mississippi Community College freshman was named the MACJC Special Teams Player of the Week, the school announced Tuesday.
Crabtree handles placekicking, kickoff and punting duties for the Lions.
In East Mississippi’s 63-49 win over Holmes last week, he made all nine of his PAT attempts and averaged 56.6 yards on 10 kickoffs and 41.5 yards on two punts.
Crabtree is among the NJCAA’s best special teamers. He is third nationally with 50 points. Through six games, Crabtree has converted all five of his field goal attempts for the high-scoring Lions (5-1) and has also made 35 of 39 PAT attempts.
East Mississippi’s Dakota Allen was named the MACJC’s Defensive Player of the Week and Southwest quarterback Neil McLaurin was the Offensive Player of the Week.
