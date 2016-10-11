This Mississippi girl is making history on the football field

She wore a fabulous purple dress with Converse high-top sneakers to the homecoming dance on Saturday. But the day before, a Laurel High School senior made history in Mississippi — on the football field.
Kendall Breland helped carry the Laurel Tornadoes to a win Friday night, marking their fifth consecutive win of the season, according to WDAM-TV, and became the first girl to score a touchdown during a varsity high school football game. The news station said it is believed she’s the only girl to ever score a touchdown in varsity football in the state.
The Laurel School District posted a photo of Kendall in her dress on Facebook, saying her classmates and school district were proud of her accomplishments.
Breland, who normally plays defense, told WDAM she’s “been trying to make history” since she moved to the Pine Belt six years ago.
She’s been playing football for nine years.
