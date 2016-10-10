George County surges up latest Sun Herald Top 10

It’s probably fair to say by now that George County is streaky team. The Rebels opened the year with wins over Gautier and Greene County and then hit a three-game skid where they lost to Petal, Pascagoula and Harrison Central.
Now the No. 4 Rebels are on the upswing again. George County (4-3) climbed six spots this week after routing D’Iberville 55-21. The Warriors (4-3), which slipped five spots to No. 8 this week, turned the ball over three times in four plays and the Rebels capitalized.
“That really turned the game around. The defense really has stepped it up the past two weeks,” GCHS coach Matt Caldwell said. “It was a total team effort tonight. I thought our kids started off a little shaky, but once we got into it and settled down we played really well.”
The win comes one week after clobbering No. 5 Gulfport 36-14 at Milner Stadium.
Top teams
No. 1 Picayune (7-0) and No. 2 St. Stanislaus (6-1) remained on top of the poll for the fifth straight week. The Maroon Tide held off Hattiesburg 56-48, while SSC defeated Bay High 56-14.
With D’Iberville’s slide, No. 3 Poplarville (5-1) jumped up one spot. The Hornets have been one of the more consistent teams in South Mississippi all season and have remained in the top four since Sept. 12. Friday night they clobbered Forrest County AHS 34-7.
“We’re pleased to be where we are at this point,” said Poplarville coach Jay Beech, whose team is riding a five-game winning streak. “We have to keep getting better. We’ve got some big games down the line.”
The Hornets are in the Region 7-4A driver’s seat but will be tested over the next two weeks against Sumrall (5-3, 1-1) and Purvis (5-2, 2-0).
Best of the rest
No. 5 Gulfport (4-3) cruised past Hancock 38-10; No. 6 Pascagoula (4-3) defeated West Harrison 32-7; and No. 7 Stone topped Gautier 28-7. Resurrection and St. Martin tied for ninth this week. The Eagles (6-1) beat Stringer 42-7 and the Yellow Jackets knocked off Harrison Central 41-7.
Ocean Springs (4-3) fell from the rankings this week after falling to Biloxi (4-3) 44-28. The win marked the Indians’ second in as many weeks. BHS received two points this week, finishing just outside the rankings.
“I’m so proud of the kids. They’ve worked hard and overcome adversity,” Biloxi coach Bobby Hall said. “They hung in there and believe in what we’re doing.”
Looking ahead
Stone at Picayune is the only matchup between ranked opponents this week
The rest of Friday’s ranked schedule includes East Central at St. Stanislaus, St. Martin at Biloxi, Gulfport at Harrison Central, Hancock at D’Iberville, George County at Ocean Springs, Pascagoula at Hattiesburg, Sumrall at Poplarville and Sacred Heart at Resurrection.
Sun Herald Top 10
Rank Team (Pts) Record PVS
1. Picayune (30) 7-0 1
2. St. Stanislaus (27) 6-1 2
3. Poplarville (24) 5-1 4
4. George County (18) 4-3 T10
5. Gulfport (17) 4-3 6
6. Pascagoula (16) 4-3 T8
7. Stone (14) 5-2 7
8. D’Iberville (7) 4-3 3
T9. Resurrection (5) 6-1 T8
T9. St. Martin (5) 5-3 T10
Dropped out: Ocean Springs (0; 4-3; 5)
Receiving votes: Biloxi (2; 4-3; NR)
