Fast start lifts Resurrection past Stringer

Resurrection scored on its first five offensive possessions in a 42-7 rout over Stringer Saturday at War Memorial Stadium.
The Eagles (6-1, 2-0 Region 4-1A) had 328 total yards and 16 first downs in the first half. They held the ball for 15:16 over the first two quarters.
“Right now our offense is really the better part of our defense,” said Resurrection coach Scott Sisson. “We are putting together some long, sustained drives without making any turnovers.”
Eagles running back Patrick Watts ran for 127 yards and two touchdowns on 29 carries.
“He’s our workhorse,” Sisson said. “He’s 6-3, 240 and hard to bring down. He wears down defenses. He falls forward when he is hit.”
Sisson was concerned about the Red Devils (5-3, 3-1) , particularly with the running of Anthony Thomas, who entered the game with 811 yards on only 88 carries.
The Eagles kept Thomas in check despite a 72 yard TD run in the second quarter. Thomas finished with 108 yards.
“We still have work to do,” Sisson said. “We missed a couple of assignments,” Sisson said. “But, we will look at the film and correct those things.”
Justice Sharp had eight carries for 76 yards, scoring on 27 and 6 yards. He also caught four passes for 59 yards. Blake Porter finished 13-of-17 for 170 yards, throwing a 52-yard scoring pass to Becht Rowell in the second quarter to make the score 28-0 with 5:47 left in the first half. Rowell had two catches for 65 yards.
Cearly Parker ran the ball four times for 53 yards and led the Resurrection defense with 15 tackles.
Stringer quarterback Cayleb Dyess competed 9-of-17 passes to seven different receivers for 191 yards. Reece Barber caught two passes for 92 yards and Keyshaun Dease had two catches for 39 yards as the Red Devils completed four passing plays for 35 yards or more.
“Any region win is a big win,” Sisson said. “We are one step closer to our goal, which is to make the playoffs. Every game is going to be a challenge. But if we continue to exit and continue to do what makes us successful, we should be fine.”
Sisson wouldn’t be shocked if the teams met in the 1A state playoffs for a second straight year. The Eagles won en-route to reaching the state title game.
