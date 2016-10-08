Meet the Sun Herald’s defensive player of the week

Biloxi cornerback Jiles Bradfield is the Sun Herald’s defensive player of the week.
The senior had an interception and five pass break ups in the Indians’ 44-28 upset victory on Friday at Biloxi Stadium.
Bradfield shut down Ocean Springs wide receiver Austin Williams. The Mississippi State verbal commitment only had two receptions for 12 yards. Williams was selected Wednesday to the Mississippi/Alabama All-Star Football Classic on Dec. 10 in Montgomery, Ala.
“When I found out Austin made the All-Star game, that motivated me,” Bradfield said. “I prepared all week in practice. I played hard.”
