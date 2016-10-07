Hunter gets Goula going early in win over West Harrison

Reginald Hunter ran 65 yards for a touchdown on the game's first snap to help spark Pascagoula to a 39-7 win over West Harrison Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula.
Hunter finished with six carries for 105 yards to lead the Panthers.
"We were able to get out and play a lot of people and give people experience," Pascagoula coach Lewis Sims said. "West Harrison is a much improved ball club. They played hard. We were able to get a W and we'll move on. We'll enjoy this for about 24 hours and begin work on Hattiesburg."
Pascagoula (4-3, 3-0) will travel to Hattiesburg (5-3, 2-1) on Friday for an important game in Region 4-5A.
Dalvin "Trey" Abney added 12 carries for 55 yards and a score for Pascagoula. Demyreon Boyce ran four times for 86 yards and Javarous Walker had eight rushes for 49 yards.
As a team, Pascagoula rushed 36 times for 323 yards.
Pascagoula has won four consecutive games after starting the season 0-3.
"We're getting better," Sims said. "I don't think we're anywhere near where we need to be. We have to clean up our game. If we fix one thing, something else goes down."
Pascagoula quarterback Hunter Collins was 3-of-4 passing for 95 yards and a touchdown.
West Harrison (1-6, 0-3) will travel to Pearl River Central Friday.
