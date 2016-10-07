Pearl River Central dominates Long Beach with a pounding ground attack

Pearl River Central’s offense scored on all five first half possessions and the defense held off Long Beach in the second half in their 48-28 win at Long Beach on Friday.
The Blue Devils used a pounding ground attack that featured end sweeps and slants that seemed to keep the Bearcats’ defense off balance the entire first half.
“We’ve been pretty good on offense this year,” said Blue Devils’ coach Larry Dolan. “That’s our game to try to get on the edge. We block very well I guess. Anytime we run the ball that well, we ought to have success.
“I think our defense bent, but they did not break,” added Dolan. “We were struggling for a win; we’re just glad to get this one.”
The Bearcats opened the second half, recovering their onside kick to the Blue Devils. The Bearcats failed to convert the score, but their defense stopped the Blue Devils on consecutive possessions, and they scored on their second possession.
Momentum appeared to be theirs as they cut into the Blue Devils’ lead at 35-20.
“The first half was a lot of misalignments by our defense,” said Long Beach coach Forrest Williams. “Our defense held’em out until that last drive.
“Offensively, it was just missed opportunities in the first half. We get down inside the 25 and turn the ball over on the onside kick. And we turn the ball over on another good drive. We come out in the second half and do a lot of good things. We get the ball on the onside kick and did nothing with it. Then we throw the pick when we had a chance to make it a one-score game.”
The Long Beach defense had made a huge stop of the Blue Devils as they went for it on fourth down with a single yard needed for a first down. The ball went over to Long Beach on downs, but the comeback ended as Brennan Duplechain got a good read on Cade Crosby’s pass and returned it for a score and a 41-20 lead early in the fourth quarter.
The Blue Devils scored again, following a pass interference call against Long Beach as Lenoir scored his second touchdown of the night on a 4-yard carry, giving the Blue Devils a 48-20 lead.
Crosby completed a 17-yard pass to Tony Young to close out the game’s scoring with 1:25 remaining in the game.
Lenoir led the Blue Devils attack with 171 yards and two touchdowns on 17 carries. Tatman added 102 yards on 18 carries and a touchdown and 2-point conversion carry. Reece rushed for 95 yards on 13 carries.
Crosby completed 19 of 30 passes for the Bearcats for 222 yards and a touchdown and an interception.
Pearl River Central improves to 3-4 (1-2, district). Long Beach falls to 2-6 (0-3, district).
Comments