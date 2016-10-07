High School Sports

October 7, 2016 11:20 PM

Moss Point ends skid against Vancleave

By Patrick Magee

Moss Point showed up strong on the night its stadium was named after former head coach Jerry Alexander.

The Tigers (3-4, 1-1) thumped Vancleave 41-10 Friday night to end a four-game losing streak.

Senior running back Omni Wells ran for a pair of touchdowns in the first half to help give Moss Point a 21-0 lead at halftime. Senior quarterback Romello Leggins also got in the end zone in the first half on a 1-yard run.

Vancleave (0-6, 0-2) managed 10 points in the second half off a 27-yard field goal by Alex Strong and a touchdown reception by junior Xavier Bass to make it 28-10 with 5:20 remaining.

Two defensive players provided the final two scores for Moss Point with Rayshon Marcel returning an onside kick for a touchdown and Kobie Ruffin returning an interception 95 yards for a touchdown.

Vancleave will look to get its first win when it hosts Bay High on Friday and Moss Point travels to Pass Christian.

