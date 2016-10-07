Overman, McGee lead St. Martin by Harrison Central

Wayne Overman threw three TD passes and Ham McGee rushed for 128 yards as St. Martin posted a decisive 41-7 victory over Harrison Central on Friday night.
The Yellow Jackets (5-3 overall, 2-1 in Region 4-6A) added in a tough defense that kept Harrison Central’s formidable running game in check at Earl Phillips Sr. Memorial Stadium.
Overman opened the scoring with a 60-yard TD strike to Kalem Reddix with 7:04 left in the first quarter, and he added touchdown passes of 14 and 39 yards to Quan Walley. Reddix finished with 6 catches for 142 yards while Walley caught 3 passes for 57 yards.
“We played as a team,’’ Overman said. “The defense made some big stops. Quan Walley had an excellent game. This is a big win for us, so we can go on and make the playoffs. We have two (region) wins under our belt, and next up is Biloxi.’’
Harrison Central fell to 3-4, 1-2.
“It was a must-win,’’ St. Martin coach Wayne Whitehead said. “I thought our defense stepped up. Their quarterback and running back are great runners. We let them break one or two, but overall it was a great job by our defense.’’
Sean Gomez kicked two field goals covering 40 yards and 28 yards.
Isaac Williams had a 20-yard TD run in the third quarter after St. Martin led 24-0 at halftime. McGee’s 26-yard TD run capped the scoring evening as he rushed for 128 yards on 18 carries.
“The offensive line blocked well, especially on the pulls,’’ McGee said. “It was just a great offensive night.’’
One move defensively aided the St. Martin effort. Whitehead said the ‘Jackets moved sophomore Keni Williams back to middle linebacker after he played on the defensive front the last three games.
“We put him back at linebacker tonight and he had a bunch of big hits,’’ Whitehead said.
“We played really well,’’ Williams said. “The defensive linemen were clogging up the holes and we were there to finish it.’’
Players like St. Martin defensive linemen Dylan McGee, Kelvin Chestang, and Clarence Brown largely neutralized HCHS’ large offensive line.
Trailing 34-0, Harrison Central got on the scoreboard with a crisp four-play, 59-yard scoring drive, capped by Keon Moore’s 3-yard run with 7:01 left in the third quarter. Moore rushed for 94 yards on 14 carries while quarterback Tavis Williams added 48 yards on 11 carries.
Overman completed 12 of 21 passes for 229 yards and three scores.
St. Martin visits Biloxi next Friday while Harrison Central hosts rival Gulfport.
