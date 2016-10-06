CCA football made history Thursday night

Christian Collegiate Academy made a bit of history on Thursday night.
For the first eight seasons, the Bulldogs have strictly played eight-man football. This year, however, because of some schedule shuffling right before the start of the season, CCA opted to add an 11-man program in Lighthouse Private Christian Academy in Pensacola, Florida.
The Bulldogs (2-4) ultimately fell 14-7, but coach Joe Roberts was proud of his team.
“We learned a lot,” he said. “It was a good opportunity and our boys played lights out.”
Roberts said the program is actually considering transitioning to the more traditional 11-man football in the coming years depending on enrollment numbers.
“We’re excited for the opportunity,” he said.
The two teams were tied at halftime. CCA pulled ahead 7-0 in the third quarter on a 1-yard run from Caleb Bush and an extra point from Matthew Brown.
Lighthouse tied the game up early in the fourth quarter and ultimately went ahead for good in the final minutes.
Jay Brisco led CCA with 103 yards on 23 rushes. Alex Conley recorded an interception. Bush also had two sacks and Devin Lewis added a third.
CCA will return to 8-man football next Friday as they host Briarfield Academy (La.).
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
