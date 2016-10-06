Prep roundup: Here’s Thursday night’s volleyball results

Vancleave made quick work of Harrison Central on Thursday, sweeping the Red Rebelettes (25-16, 25-15, 25-10). Cheyenne Strickland led VHS (25-5, 8-0) with nine kills. Carly Danley had eight kills and three blocks. Sydney Salter had 11 digs and Paige Davis recorded 20 assists, 18 service points and five aces.
Gulfport also won on Thursday, sweeping Long Beach 3-0 (25-16, 25-15, 25-21) to improve to 18-11 on the season. Dywana Parker had seven kills for GHS. Jayden Bishop had 22 service points and seven kills. Aley Woodberry had five blocks and five kills.
