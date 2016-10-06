Myles Brennan receives his Under Armour All-American jersey

SSC QB Myles Brennan receives his Under Armour All-American jersey during a ceremony at his high school Thursday.
pochs@sunherald.com

High School Sports

Sports Guys: Gulfport set to take on Picayune

Sun Herald reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs are back for week four of prep football on the Mississippi Coast. They talk about the big games this Friday, including Gulfport at Picayune, George County at Pascagoula, St. Stanislaus at Brother Martin and Harrison Central at Pearl River Central.

High School Sports

Sports Guys: Week 3

Sun Herald reporters Patrick Magee and Patrick Ochs talk about this week's upcoming prep football games. Ochs gives his picks on the St. Martin-Picayune and Gulfport-De La Salle games and Magee makes his picks in the Harrison Central-Moss Point and George County-Petal games.

Sports Videos