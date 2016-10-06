Patrick’s Picks: Picayune can take hold of Region 4-5A vs. Hattiesburg

Week seven was a wild one on the Coast with Biloxi stunning Harrison Central 27-14 and George County taking down Gulfport 36-14 at Milner Stadium.
That put a hurting on Patrick’s Picks. A week after going 11-1, I stumbled to 8-4.
This week features a number of games that could go either direction. St. Martin at Harrison Central, Hattiesburg at Picayune, D’Iberville at George County and Pearl River Central at Long Beach are all games that could be decided on a coin’s toss.
Hattiesburg-Picayune is a game that could very well decide Region 4-5A. Hattiesburg may be the most talented team in the region, but No. 1 Picayune has been pummeling opponents since week one.
It’s week No. 8 and if Dodd Lee’s Maroon Tide squad is probably the best team in 5A and is the best team on the Coast.
To the picks:
Pascagoula 35, West Harrison 10: The No. 8 Panthers (3-3, 2-0) are back on track following an 0-3 start to the season. The Panthers will be heavy favorites at Memorial Stadium. The big game is next week when Pascagoula travels to Hattiesburg.
East Central 35, Pass Christian 21: This will be one of the better 4A games in the state Friday night. Both teams feature star running backs. East Central has the nation’s leading rusher, Tony Brown, and Pass Christian has a solid senior running back/linebacker in V.J. Swanier.
Moss Point 28, Vancleave 14: It’s been a rough season for Vancleave (0-6, 0-1). Moss Point (2-4, 0-1) needs a win badly after starting the season with consecutive wins.
St. Martin 31, Harrison Central 27: The Red Rebels (3-3, 1-1) have three losses in their last four games and they need a victory Friday night in a bad way. No. 10 St. Martin (4-3, 1-1) is averaging 47 points over the last three games and it’ll be hard for Harrison Central to slow the Yellow Jackets down.
Picayune 35, Hattiesburg 24: No. 1 Picayune (6-0, 2-0) has been up to the task every Friday night and it’s hard to see them taking a step back Friday night. Hattiesburg (5-2, 2-0) is a talented squad, but they’ve inconsistent at times.
Perry Central 28, St. Patrick 7: Perry Central (4-3, 0-1) is another one of the tough teams in Region 8-3A. St. Patrick (0-7, 0-1) again has the misfortune of playing in one of the most difficult 3A regions in the state.
Stone 35, Gautier 30: The Gators (2-4, 1-1) have suddenly found their way on offense after putting up a combined 83 points over the last two weeks. Gautier thumped PRC 54-26 last week. No. 7 Stone High (4-2) is looking for a rebound on the road after falling 19-17 to Pascagoula in Perkinston a week ago.
D’Iberville 42, George County 30: No. 3 D’Iberville (4-2, 2-0) is getting better by the week with its Wing-T offense. George County’s defense put in a strong performance against Gulfport last week, but D’Iberville is an entirely different animal.
Long Beach 28, Pearl River Central 27: The Bearcats (2-5, 2-2) have played one of the toughest schedules on the Coast up to this point and a win over a struggling PRC team is exactly what they need.
Ocean Springs 17, Biloxi 14: Ocean Springs (Austin Williams) and Biloxi (Tim Jones) both feature talented receivers. Whoever does a better job of getting the ball to their top target will win Friday night.
St. Stanislaus 49, Bay High 10: “The Battle for the Crab Trap” shouldn’t be much of a contest this season with SSC quarterback Myles Brennan throwing darts all over the field.
Poplarville 38, Forrest County AHS 14: No. 4 Poplarville (4-1, 1-0) has to be considered the favorite in Region 7-4A, but Purvis may prove to be a challenge.
No. 8 Resurrection 24, Stringer 17: This game, which kicks off at 6 p.m. on Saturday in Pascagoula, may decide Region 4-1A. Stringer is 5-2 and 3-0 while Resurrection rolls in at 5-1 and 1-0.
