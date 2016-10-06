Meet the Sun Herald’s Volleyball player of the week

Our Lady Academy setter Hannah Gest is the Sun Herald’s volleyball player of the week.
The junior shined in three victories last week for OLA, the Region 8, Class I champions.
Here’s how Gest performed last week:
On Sept. 27, Gest had 15 assists as OLA beat St. Patrick 25-5, 25-3, 25-8.
Gest had 35 assists as OLA beat Resurrection 25-15, 25-10, 27-29, 25-13 on Sept. 29.
Last Saturday, in a 25-17, 21-25, 25-22, 25-18 victory over Ocean Springs, Gest had 41 assists, 14 points and six aces.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
