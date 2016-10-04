Prep roundup: Tuesday’s high school volleyball results

East Central’s volleyball team swept St. Martin on Tuesday 3-0 (25-14, 25-7, 25-6).
Blake Leviner led ECHS with 13 kills. She also had three aces. McKall Holder led the Lady Hornets with nine digs. Alexis Laughlin had 25 assists and three aces.
Long Beach def. D’Iberville 3-0 (25-15, 25-17, 25-16): Bridgett McMillan led LBHS (8-5, 5-3) with 12 kills. Katherine Boettner had 11 assists.
Harrison Central def. Petal 3-1 (25-17, 25-18, 19-25, 27-25): Natasha Feyjoo led HCHS (5-10, 3-3) with 15 kills. Zimar Feyjoo had 12 assists.
Ocean Springs def. Gulfport 3-0 (26-24, 25-19, 25-15): Amelia Moore led OSHS (19-11, 6-0) with 13 kills and seven blocks. Dougless St. Amant had eight digs. Peyton Emperley also had eight digs with 16 assists. Abby Murrell had 11 assists and eight digs. Lauren Descher had six digs. Mikyah Mack and Chloe Coulter rounded out Ocean Springs’ leaders with five and six kills respectively.
Other score: Vancleave def. St. Patrick 3-0 (25-15, 25-21, 25-19).
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments