Pascagoula’s Cherry verbally commits to SEC power

Pascagoula High School girls basketball star Jailin Cherry has decided where she wants to play on the collegiate level.
The senior guard announced on Twitter on Tuesday that she has committed to LSU.
“Blessed and relieved to say that I have committed to Louisiana State University,” she posted on Twitter along with a photo of herself in an LSU uniform.
Blessed and relieved to say that I have committed to Louisiana State University pic.twitter.com/ceXUAoybH6— Cherry (@_jaygotfans_) October 4, 2016
Cherry made a visit to LSU this past weekend and obviously liked what she heard and saw. Nikki Fargas is in her sixth season as the head coach at LSU with a record of 93-71.
The 5-foot-8 guard averaged 14 points, 19 rebounds, six assists and five steals per game as a junior for Pascagoula. She averaged 13.1 points as a sophomore.
Cherry is a two-time member of the Sun Herald All-South Mississippi team.
Cherry is an advanced ball handler, determined rebounder and strong passer.
Auburn, Georgia, TCU, Arizona, Florida and Colorado are among a long list of schools pursuing Cherry.
Comments