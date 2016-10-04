High School Sports

October 4, 2016 3:35 PM

By the numbers: Prep football stats through Week 7

By Patrick Magee, Patrick Ochs and James Jones

Sun Herald

Region 4-6A

Team Region Overall

D'Iberville 2-0 4-2

Ocean Springs 1-1 4-2

St. Martin 1-1 4-3

Biloxi 1-1 3-3

Harrison Central 1-1 3-3

George County 1-1 3-3

Gulfport 1-1 3-3

Hancock 0-2 3-3

Region 4-5A

Picayune 2-0 6-0

Hattiesburg 2-0 5-2

Pascagoula 2-0 3-3

Stone 1-1 4-2

Gautier 1-1 2-4

PRC 0-2 2-4

Long Beach 0-2 2-5

West Harrison 0-2 1-5

Region 7-4A

Poplarville 1-0 4-1

Purvis 1-0 4-2

FCAHS 1-0 2-4

Sumrall 0-1 4-3

Greene Co. 0-1 2-4

Columbia 0-1 1-4

Region 8-4A

St. Stanislaus 1-0 5-1

Pass Christian 1-0 4-2

East Central 1-0 4-3

Bay High 0-1 2-4

Moss Point 0-1 2-4

Vancleave 0-1 0-6

Region 8-3A

Tylertown 1-0 6-0

West Marion 1-0 6-1

Seminary 1-0 5-2

Perry Central 0-1 4-3

Collins 0-1 1-6

St. Patrick 0-1 0-7

Region 4-1A

Stringer 3-0 5-2

Lumberton 2-0 4-2

Resurrection 1-0 5-1

Sacred Heart 1-2 3-3

Mt. Olive 1-2 3-4

Salem 1-2 1-5

Bogue Chitto 0-3 0-7

Rushing

T. Brown (EC) 213 1,923

J. Littles (Pic) 134 1,165

T. Avery (St) 129 1,123

K. Moore (HC) 118 855

V. Swanier (PC) 89 844

D. Torrey (Gau) 83 713

A. Bolton (Pop) 67 673

J. Foster (Dib) 93 673

P. Watts (RCS) 123 670

J. Wilson (Bay) 92 629

Passing

L. Spivery (GC) 175/244 2,370 16

W. Overman (SM) 123/213 2,014 25

M. Brennan (SSC) 143/212 1,934 21

W. Davis (PRC) 75/123 1,083 8

S. Good (Han) 62/117 887 7

C. Ford (Gpt) 43/95 768 5

D. Anderson (WH) 32/91 746 6

T. Thomas (Bil) 43/87 625 6

B. Porter (RCS) 36/69 584 7

J. Evans (LB) 50/99 569 3

Receiving

K. Reddix (SM) 57 1,221

T. Fryfogle (GC) 49 812

D. Williams (GC) 47 738

C. Blancard (SSC) 36 617

C. Rogers (SSC) 32 556

K. Gentry (GC) 35 441

C. Lee (PRC) 25 422

D. Lenoir (PRC) 19 375

A. Williams (OS) 22 374

I. Williams (SM) 24 362

Scoring

K. Reddix (SM) 102

J. Littles (Pic) 90

T. Avery (St) 84

V. Swanier (PC) 82

D. Torrey (Gau) 80

P. Watts (RCS) 60

L. Spivery (GC) 60

V. Barnes (Bay) 56

C. Blanchard (SSC) 54

S. Good (Han) 54

A. Bolton (Pop) 54

J. Pernell (Pop) 54

Tackles

M. Inlow (Pasc) 85

A. Seward (EC) 81

T. Ladner (Han) 76

J. Warren (LB) 75

D. Smith (Bil) 75

R. Marcel (MP) 71

D. Capers (Van) 71

R. Johnson (St) 71

A. White (EC) 70

E. Johnson (WH) 69

High School Sports

