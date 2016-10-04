By the numbers: Prep football stats through Week 7

Region 4-6A
Team Region Overall
D'Iberville 2-0 4-2
Ocean Springs 1-1 4-2
St. Martin 1-1 4-3
Biloxi 1-1 3-3
Harrison Central 1-1 3-3
George County 1-1 3-3
Gulfport 1-1 3-3
Hancock 0-2 3-3
Region 4-5A
Picayune 2-0 6-0
Hattiesburg 2-0 5-2
Pascagoula 2-0 3-3
Stone 1-1 4-2
Gautier 1-1 2-4
PRC 0-2 2-4
Long Beach 0-2 2-5
West Harrison 0-2 1-5
Region 7-4A
Poplarville 1-0 4-1
Purvis 1-0 4-2
FCAHS 1-0 2-4
Sumrall 0-1 4-3
Greene Co. 0-1 2-4
Columbia 0-1 1-4
Region 8-4A
St. Stanislaus 1-0 5-1
Pass Christian 1-0 4-2
East Central 1-0 4-3
Bay High 0-1 2-4
Moss Point 0-1 2-4
Vancleave 0-1 0-6
Region 8-3A
Tylertown 1-0 6-0
West Marion 1-0 6-1
Seminary 1-0 5-2
Perry Central 0-1 4-3
Collins 0-1 1-6
St. Patrick 0-1 0-7
Region 4-1A
Stringer 3-0 5-2
Lumberton 2-0 4-2
Resurrection 1-0 5-1
Sacred Heart 1-2 3-3
Mt. Olive 1-2 3-4
Salem 1-2 1-5
Bogue Chitto 0-3 0-7
Rushing
T. Brown (EC) 213 1,923
J. Littles (Pic) 134 1,165
T. Avery (St) 129 1,123
K. Moore (HC) 118 855
V. Swanier (PC) 89 844
D. Torrey (Gau) 83 713
A. Bolton (Pop) 67 673
J. Foster (Dib) 93 673
P. Watts (RCS) 123 670
J. Wilson (Bay) 92 629
Passing
L. Spivery (GC) 175/244 2,370 16
W. Overman (SM) 123/213 2,014 25
M. Brennan (SSC) 143/212 1,934 21
W. Davis (PRC) 75/123 1,083 8
S. Good (Han) 62/117 887 7
C. Ford (Gpt) 43/95 768 5
D. Anderson (WH) 32/91 746 6
T. Thomas (Bil) 43/87 625 6
B. Porter (RCS) 36/69 584 7
J. Evans (LB) 50/99 569 3
Receiving
K. Reddix (SM) 57 1,221
T. Fryfogle (GC) 49 812
D. Williams (GC) 47 738
C. Blancard (SSC) 36 617
C. Rogers (SSC) 32 556
K. Gentry (GC) 35 441
C. Lee (PRC) 25 422
D. Lenoir (PRC) 19 375
A. Williams (OS) 22 374
I. Williams (SM) 24 362
Scoring
K. Reddix (SM) 102
J. Littles (Pic) 90
T. Avery (St) 84
V. Swanier (PC) 82
D. Torrey (Gau) 80
P. Watts (RCS) 60
L. Spivery (GC) 60
V. Barnes (Bay) 56
C. Blanchard (SSC) 54
S. Good (Han) 54
A. Bolton (Pop) 54
J. Pernell (Pop) 54
Tackles
M. Inlow (Pasc) 85
A. Seward (EC) 81
T. Ladner (Han) 76
J. Warren (LB) 75
D. Smith (Bil) 75
R. Marcel (MP) 71
D. Capers (Van) 71
R. Johnson (St) 71
A. White (EC) 70
E. Johnson (WH) 69
Comments