October 4, 2016 3:03 PM

Coast teams gain traction in latest AP prep poll

By Patrick Ochs

South Mississippi’s top two football teams continue to get statewide recognition.

Picayune (6-0) climbed three spots to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 10, voted on weekly by media members.

St. Stanislaus (5-1) jumped up two spots to No. 7.

The Maroon Tide also leapfrogged West Point as the No. 1 team in Class 5A with 113 total points compared to the Green Wave’s 111. The Tide also received five out of a possible 12 first-place votes.

The Rockachaws remained at No. 1 in Class 4A, edging No. 2 Pontotoc 109-107. The Rockachaws also earned 10 first-place votes. Poplarville (4-1) received 15 points but finished well back of No. 5 West Lauderdale.

Resurrection (5-1) remained at No. 2 in Class 1A. No. 1 Simmons is 13 points ahead.

Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs

Mississippi Prep Polls

Mississippi’s top high school football teams in each class as selected by a panel of Associated Press media members. First-place votes are in parentheses.

Overall

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Clinton (10)

(6-0)

118

1

2. Warren Central

(6-0)

100

4

(tie) Tupelo (2)

(6-0)

100

3

4. Picayune

(6-0)

72

7

5. Brandon

(5-2)

58

8

6. West Point

(6-1)

54

6

7. St. Stanislaus

(5-1)

43

9

8. Meridian

(5-2)

25

2

9. Northwest Rankin

(5-2)

24

NR

10. Jackson Prep

(7-0)

18

10

Others receiving votes: Starkville 14, Laurel 7, South Jones 7, Pontotoc 6, Raleigh 4, Presbyterian Christian 4, Hattiesburg 4, Petal 2.

Class 6A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Clinton (11)

6-0

119

1

2. Warren Central

(6-0)

103

4

3. Tupelo (1)

(6-0)

102

3

4. Brandon

(5-2)

67

NR

5. Northwest Rankin

(5-2)

37

NR

Others receiving votes: Meridian 26, Starkville 13, Horn Lake 7, Petal 6.

Class 5A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Picayune (5)

(6-0)

113

2

2. West Point (6)

(5-1)

111

1

3. Laurel

(5-1)

87

4

4. Hattiesburg

(5-2)

78

5

5. Clarksdale

(5-2)

30

NR

Others receiving votes: Grenada 25, South Jones 16, Germantown 14, Oxford 6.

Class 4A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. St. Stanislaus (10)

(5-1)

109

1

2. Pontotoc (2)

(7-0)

107

2

3. Senatobia

(5-1)

75

3

4. Houston

(6-1)

70

5

5. West Lauderdale

(7-0)

53

4

Others receiving votes: Lafayette 38, Poplarville 15, Itawamba 7, Noxubee County 6.

Class 3A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Hazlehurst (6)

(6-0)

110

1

2. Kemper County (2)

(6-1)

100

3

3. Raleigh (4)

(7-0)

98

2

4. Charleston

(5-2)

76

5

5. Tylertown

(6-0)

63

4

Others receiving votes: Kossuth 18, North Panola 9, West Marion 6.

Class 2A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Bassfield (9)

(5-2)

117

1

2. Calhoun City (3)

(6-1)

107

2

3. Bay Springs

(5-2)

98

4

4. Union

(6-1)

54

5

5. Puckett

(6-1)

53

NR

Others receiving votes: East Webster 33, Eupora 6, Newton 6, East Union 6.

Class 1A

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Simmons (12)

(6-0)

120

1

2. Resurrection Catholic

(5-1)

107

2

3. Nanih Waiya

(6-1)

93

3

4. Smithville

(5-1)

86

4

5. Lumberton

(4-2)

37

NR

Others receiving votes: West Lowndes 24, Stringer 13.

Private Schools

School

W-L

Pts

Prv

1. Jackson Prep (11)

(7-0)

119

1

2. Presbyterian Christian (1)

(7-0)

100

2

3. Madison-Ridgeland Academy

(5-3)

77

T3

4. Lamar School

(6-2)

65

5

5. Indianola Academy

(7-0)

62

T3

Others receiving votes: Jackson Academy 9, Prentiss Christian 8, Tunica Institute of Learning 8, Canton Academy 7, Columbia Academy 7, Tri-County Academy 6, Oak Forest (La.) 6, Bayou Academy 6. ___

