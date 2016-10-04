Coast teams gain traction in latest AP prep poll

South Mississippi’s top two football teams continue to get statewide recognition.
Picayune (6-0) climbed three spots to No. 4 in the latest Associated Press Top 10, voted on weekly by media members.
St. Stanislaus (5-1) jumped up two spots to No. 7.
The Maroon Tide also leapfrogged West Point as the No. 1 team in Class 5A with 113 total points compared to the Green Wave’s 111. The Tide also received five out of a possible 12 first-place votes.
The Rockachaws remained at No. 1 in Class 4A, edging No. 2 Pontotoc 109-107. The Rockachaws also earned 10 first-place votes. Poplarville (4-1) received 15 points but finished well back of No. 5 West Lauderdale.
Resurrection (5-1) remained at No. 2 in Class 1A. No. 1 Simmons is 13 points ahead.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Mississippi Prep Polls
Mississippi’s top high school football teams in each class as selected by a panel of Associated Press media members. First-place votes are in parentheses.
Overall
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Clinton (10)
(6-0)
118
1
2. Warren Central
(6-0)
100
4
(tie) Tupelo (2)
(6-0)
100
3
4. Picayune
(6-0)
72
7
5. Brandon
(5-2)
58
8
6. West Point
(6-1)
54
6
7. St. Stanislaus
(5-1)
43
9
8. Meridian
(5-2)
25
2
9. Northwest Rankin
(5-2)
24
NR
10. Jackson Prep
(7-0)
18
10
Others receiving votes: Starkville 14, Laurel 7, South Jones 7, Pontotoc 6, Raleigh 4, Presbyterian Christian 4, Hattiesburg 4, Petal 2.
Class 6A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Clinton (11)
6-0
119
1
2. Warren Central
(6-0)
103
4
3. Tupelo (1)
(6-0)
102
3
4. Brandon
(5-2)
67
NR
5. Northwest Rankin
(5-2)
37
NR
Others receiving votes: Meridian 26, Starkville 13, Horn Lake 7, Petal 6.
Class 5A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Picayune (5)
(6-0)
113
2
2. West Point (6)
(5-1)
111
1
3. Laurel
(5-1)
87
4
4. Hattiesburg
(5-2)
78
5
5. Clarksdale
(5-2)
30
NR
Others receiving votes: Grenada 25, South Jones 16, Germantown 14, Oxford 6.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. St. Stanislaus (10)
(5-1)
109
1
2. Pontotoc (2)
(7-0)
107
2
3. Senatobia
(5-1)
75
3
4. Houston
(6-1)
70
5
5. West Lauderdale
(7-0)
53
4
Others receiving votes: Lafayette 38, Poplarville 15, Itawamba 7, Noxubee County 6.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Hazlehurst (6)
(6-0)
110
1
2. Kemper County (2)
(6-1)
100
3
3. Raleigh (4)
(7-0)
98
2
4. Charleston
(5-2)
76
5
5. Tylertown
(6-0)
63
4
Others receiving votes: Kossuth 18, North Panola 9, West Marion 6.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Bassfield (9)
(5-2)
117
1
2. Calhoun City (3)
(6-1)
107
2
3. Bay Springs
(5-2)
98
4
4. Union
(6-1)
54
5
5. Puckett
(6-1)
53
NR
Others receiving votes: East Webster 33, Eupora 6, Newton 6, East Union 6.
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Simmons (12)
(6-0)
120
1
2. Resurrection Catholic
(5-1)
107
2
3. Nanih Waiya
(6-1)
93
3
4. Smithville
(5-1)
86
4
5. Lumberton
(4-2)
37
NR
Others receiving votes: West Lowndes 24, Stringer 13.
Private Schools
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Jackson Prep (11)
(7-0)
119
1
2. Presbyterian Christian (1)
(7-0)
100
2
3. Madison-Ridgeland Academy
(5-3)
77
T3
4. Lamar School
(6-2)
65
5
5. Indianola Academy
(7-0)
62
T3
Others receiving votes: Jackson Academy 9, Prentiss Christian 8, Tunica Institute of Learning 8, Canton Academy 7, Columbia Academy 7, Tri-County Academy 6, Oak Forest (La.) 6, Bayou Academy 6. ___
Comments