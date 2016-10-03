Two teams climb back into Sun Herald Top 10

Its been a while since George County and Pascagoula have been included in the Sun Herald’s Top 10.
Both the Rebels and Panthers opened the year with big-time expectations — and top 5 rankings, to boot — but struggled out of the gate.
Pascagoula fell out of the rankings after an opening loss to to Moss Point. George County opened the Matt Caldwell era with wins over Gautier and Greene County, but a three-game skid dropped the Rebels out of the rankings Sept. 12.
Friday night both the Panthers and Rebels made statements to climb to No. 8 and No. 10 respectively. Pascagoula (3-3, 2-0) traveled to No. 7 Stone (4-2, 1-1) and topped the Tomcats, 19-17, in the final 11 seconds, while the Rebels (3-3, 1-1) routed No. 6 Gulfport (3-3, 1-1) at Milner Stadium, 36-14.
“Coach (Lewis Sims) got on us when we came in at halftime,” said Panthers running back Delvin “Trey” Abney, who scored the go-ahead touchdown on a 4-yard run. “We had to come out and play. They were 4-1, so everyone was picking them to win.”
GCHS quarterback LaRaymond Spivery earned the Sun Herald’s Offensive Player of the Week honor after passing for 269 yards, rushing for 142 and accounting for four total touchdowns.
“It feels great to beat Gulfport, but we still have more region games to play,” Spivery said. “When our offense is clicking we’re unstoppable.”
The rest of the best
No. 1 Picayune (6-0, 2-0) remains on top after rolling past West Harrison 59-21.
No. 2 St. Stanislaus (5-1, 1-0) made quick work of Vancleave, 42-8.
The biggest climber this week is No. 3 D’Iberville (4-2, 2-0). The Warriors, previously ranked seventh, built an early lead at Ocean Springs and didn’t look back, knocking off the Greyhounds 45-22. OSHS (4-2, 1-1) slipped two spots to No. 5.
No. 4 Poplarville (4-1, 1-1) made the most of its bye week — coupled with the Hancock game being canceled the week before due to weather — and thumped Greene County 60-13.
No. 10 St. Martin, which is tied with GCHS, bounced back from a tough double-overtime loss to Gulfport the week before by leaving little doubt who was the better team at Hancock. Wayne Overman III and Kalem Reddix were once again close to unstoppable, combining for two scores as the Yellow Jackets won 43-15.
No. 8 Resurrection (5-1, 1-0), which is tied with Pascagoula, was off Friday.
Previously No. 8 Harrison Central (3-3, 1-1) slipped out of this week’s rankings after falling at home to Biloxi, 24-14.
Next up
This week’s schedule only includes one game between Top 10 schools, as D’Iberville travels to George County.
The rest of the ranked schedule includes: West Harrison at Pascagoula, St. Martin at Harrison Central, Hattiesburg at Picayune, Stone at Gautier, Gulfport at Hancock, Ocean Springs at Biloxi, St. Stanislaus at Bay, Forrest County AHS at Poplarville and Stringer at Resurrection.
Sun Herald Top 10
Team (PTS) Rcd PVS
1. Picayune (30) 6-0 1
2. St. Stanislaus (27) 5-1 2
3. D’Iberville (24) 4-2 7
4. Poplarville (21) 4-1 4
5. Ocean Springs (15) 4-2 3
6. Gulfport (13) 3-3 5
7. Stone (11) 4-2 6
T8. Pascagoula (9) 3-3 NR
T8. Resurrection (9) 5-1 T8
T10. St. Martin (3) 4-3 10
T10. George County (3) 3-3 NR
Dropped out: Harrison Central (3-3; 0; T8)
