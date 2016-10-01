Meet the Sun Herald Defensive Player of the Week

5:22 Sports Guys: Week 7 Pause

1:14 Stone RB Terrion Avery celebrates huge performance

2:02 Gulfport tops St. Martin in overtime thriller

6:01 Gulfport defense vs. St. Martin offense highlights this week's high school clashes

2:11 Fumble ends Harrison Central's late comeback against Picayune

1:26 St. Martin puts up crazy numbers in win over East Central

1:37 Myles Brennan breaks state record for passing yards

5:34 Sports Guys: Myles Brennan expected to break state passing record in D'Iberville

4:51 Sports Guys: Gulfport set to take on Picayune

2:45 Bay High coach has special dedication to Down Syndrome student

3:32 Clarence Kennedy is No. 3: Bay High football player has Down Syndrome