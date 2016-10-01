High School Sports

October 1, 2016 1:53 PM

Meet the Sun Herald Defensive Player of the Week

By Patrick Magee

pmagee@sunherald.com

The Pascagoula football team picked up a crucial Region 4-5A win Friday night, 19-17, at Stone High and a big part of that victory was the team’s defensive play.

The Panthers trailed 17-7 at the half, but the defense rebounded to completely shut out a potent Stone High offense in the second half.

Pascagoula senior linebacker Matt Inlow played a big part in that performance with 11 solo tackles, one tackle for lost yardage, one quarterback hurry and one interception. Inlow, who is the Coast’s leading tackler with 85, earned his first Sun Herald Defensive Player of the Week honor this season.

Pascagoula is 3-3 and 2-0 as it prepares to host West Harrison on Friday.

Pascagoula stages dramatic 4th quarter comeback over Stone

Pascagoula Panthers came back from a 17-7 halftime deficit, staging a 65-yard scoring drive to take a 19-17 lead over Stone, then stopped the Tomcats’ final effort. Video by John Fitzhugh/Sun Herald

 

