Second half surge lifts Gautier past Pearl River Central

Gautier scored 41 second half points to beat Pearl River Central 54-26 on Friday night at Hendrix Stadium.
DeAndre Torrey scored four touchdowns to lead the Gators.
“We were confident going into the half and the kids knew what they had to do in order to come out with a win,” Gautier coach Chris Peterson said.
The Blue Devils (2-4, 0-2 Region 4-5A) started the game with an interception in the opening drive on fourth down at the opponent’s 19-yard line, which was the first of four Blue Devil turnovers in the game.
The Gators (2-4, 1-1) took a 7-0 lead on running back Deandre Torrey’s 12-yard run with 4:24 to go in the first quarter.
However, the Blue Devils tied the game at 7-7 as Diante Lenoir hurdled over a Gator defender on a 6-yard TD run.
After possession of the ball switched a couple times, the Gators grabbed a 13-7 lead on Torrey’s 56-yard TD run.
PRC took a 14-13 halftime lead as wide receiver A.J. Banks caught a 34-yard pass from quarterback Wyatt Davis.
The game’s momentum turned when Gators’ James Williams returned a kickoff for a touchdown for a 25-20 Gautier lead.
In the second half, Gautier responded to every move the Blue Devils made.
