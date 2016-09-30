St. Martin celebrated homecoming with a victory over Hancock High

The St. Martin Yellow Jackets celebrated their 2016 Homecoming in style Friday evening as they cruised to a 43-15 victory over the Hancock Hawks.
Yellow Jacket quarterback Wayne Overman II completed 12 of 16 passes for 303 yards and four scores on the evening.
Overman’s favorite target Kalem Reddix hauled in five passes for 186 yards and two scores.
St. Martin took the opening kickoff and marched 80 yards on 13 plays to open the scoring. Overman capped the drive when he connected with Landon Pankeonin on a 10-yard strike for a touchdown. Hancock’s Drake Necaise blocked the extra-point.
Hancock answered later in the first quarter when quarterback Steven Good rumbled 25 yards for a touchdown.
The point-after was missed, leaving the game tied 6-6.
The second quarter belonged to St. Martin which scored four times in the frame.
Isaac Williams scored on a 19-yard run at the 11:21 mark of the second. After a fumble recovery, Donta Starks scored on a 14-yard run.
Seth Gomez connected on a 41-yard field goal to extend the lead to 22-7.
With less than a minute to play in the half, Overman hit Reddix on a short square-in and Reddix did the rest, sprinting 95-yards for a score.
In the third, St. Martin continued the onslaught when Overman hit Williams for a 71-yard touchdown.
After an interception, Overman tossed his fourth touchdown of the game, a 22-yard strike to Reddix.
Trailing 43-6, Hancock was able to dent the scoreboard twice in the final quarter.
The first score came when a bad snap on a punt led to a safety.
On the ensuing kickoff, Hancock’s Michael Blackwell returned the ball 40 yards to the Jacket’s 45.
Good collected his second score of the game a few plays later on a one-yard run.
Elliot Nolan added the point-after to round out the scoring at 43-15.
Good led all rushers in the game with 81 yards on 15 carries. Trevor Wheat added 65 yards on 13 carries for the Hawks.
Hancock Head Coach Rocky Gaudin said his team will continue to work and prepare for next week.
“It was a tough loss, just like the last few years,” Gaudin said. “We did not help ourselves tonight with some of the mistakes we made. I still feel like we can play well our last five games.”
Hancock (3-3, 0-2) will return home next week to take on Gulfport.
