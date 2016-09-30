No. 6 Stone, Pascagoula battle in last-second thriller

Pascagoula trailed all night except when it mattered most Friday.
Trailing host Stone by four, Delvin Abney tunneled through the right side of his offensive line with 11 seconds remaining to put Pascagoula past the Tomcats 19-17.
Terrion Avery continued to pace the Tomcats (4-2, 1-1). The reigning Sun Herald Offensive Player of the Week scored in the first half on 2- and 17-yard runs.
Mason Hunt also boomed a 48-yard field goal in the second quarter.
Pascagoula's star running back Reginald Hunter scored twice from 1-yard out. The Panthers' second PAT attempt was blocked, however, setting up the late-game drama.
Next up
Stone will continue its Region 4-5A schedule on Friday with a road game at Gautier. Pascagoula (3-3, 2-0) will host West Harrison.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
