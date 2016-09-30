Sports Illustrated recognizes St. Stanislaus QB Myles Brennan

Coast and Mississippi football fans are well aware of Myles Brennan’s exploits on the football field.
Now national publications are beginning to take notice.
The St. Stanislaus quarterback and LSU commit was featured in the Sports Illustrated’s Oct. 3 “Faces in the Crowd” section.
The passage: “Myles, a senior quarterback at Saint Stanislaus in Bay St. Louis, broke the state career passing yards record, throwing for five scores and 369 yards to reach 12,804 and lead the Rock-A-Chaws to a 40-14 win over D’Iberville High. The previous mark (12,559) was set in 2009 by St. Stan alum Dylan Favre, Brett’s nephew. Myles has committed to LSU.”
Brennan is also closing in on the state’s career touchdowns mark, although that may take a few weeks. Brennan currently has 136 touchdowns and needs eight to tie Favre’s mark of 144 and nine to own the record.
The Rockachaws, currently ranked No. 2 in the Sun Herald’s weekly poll, travel to Vancleave on Friday to open their Region 8-4A schedule.
