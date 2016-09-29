Gulf Coast finds its groove against Hinds

Mississippi Gunlf Coast Community College did just about what it wanted to Thursday night.
The Bulldogs routed Hinds 34-0 at A.L. May Memorial Stadium to remain in the MACJC South playoff picture.
Freshman running back Quentin Frazier scored on 2- and 1-yard runs in the first half to open the scoring. Kalen Whitlow then found Lester Wells for a 15-yard touchdown strike late in the first half to put the Bulldogs (2-3, 2-1) ahead 20-0. The touchdown capped an impressive 10-play, 98-yard drive.
Linebacker Reggio Dean got in on the scoring in the second half, returning an interception 53 yards early in the third quarter.
GeVonte Jones capped Gulf Coast’s scoring with 4:27 remaining in the third quarter with a 9-yard run.
The Bulldogs return to action Thursday at Mississippi Delta.
