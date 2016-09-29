Ocean Springs wins Region 7, Class III volleyball Championship

Chloe Coulter had 10 kills as Ocean Springs beat George County 25-9, 25-18, 26-24 on Thursday to win the Region 7, Class III volleyball championship on Thursday.
Abby Murrell added five kills and 12 assists for Ocean Springs (18-10, 6-0). Lauren Descher added five digs. Peyton Emperley finished with 14 assists. Dougless St. Amant had four aces, seven kills, five digs. Amelia Moore had six kills.
Vancleave wins Region 8, Class II title: Vancleave (23-5, 8-0) beat East Central: 25-20, 25-27, 23-25, 25-20, 15-7. Carly Danley and Cheyenne Strickland each had 13 kills. Payton McKerchie had 11 kills. Sydney Salter had a team-high 30 digs. Paige Davis contributed 34 assists, 28 service points.
Blake Leviner had 22 kills for the Lady Hornets. Mckall Holder added 31 digs, Alexis Laughlin had 50 assists.
Our Lady Academy beats Resurrection: OLA (25-4) wins in 4 sets: 25-15, 25-10, 27-29, 25-13. Leading the way for OLA was Emma Funk’s 29 kills, 13 points and six blocks. Rebecca Walk had 12 kills. Alia Tayara had 15 points and 10 kills. Carsen Cuevas had 17 points, while Hannah Gest added 35 assists.
Icy Walley led the Lady Eagles with 14 kills, six digs and four aces. Daja Cowan added 18 kills. Lillie Boland 15 assists, while Emma Godfrey added 12 assists and 6 digs.
St. Patrick sweeps Lumberton: St Patrick won 25-10, 25-7, 25-14. Shannon Kirkpatrick had 19 service aces, and seven kills. Raven Gonsoulin had 14 sets.
Long Beach sweeps Hattiesburg: The Lady Bearcats won 25-16, 26-24, 25-19.
