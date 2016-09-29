Meet the Sun Herald’s Volleyball Player of the week

Hancock High outside hitter Catie Ladner is the Sun Herald’s volleyball player of the week.
The junior had 24 points and 35 kills as the Lady Hawks won all five matches to win the Jackson Academy volleyball Tournament last weekend.
Hancock defeated St. Joseph Catholic, Presbyterian Christian twice, Southaven, and Jackson Academy 25-17, 25-21 in the championship match.
The all-state performer also shined in Lady Hawks’ wins over Gulfport and Harrison. She had 25 points and 17 kills in the two Hancock victories.
“Catie is one of our most consistent hitters,” Hancock coach Rick Rechtien said.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments