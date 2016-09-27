Prep roundup: Here’s a recap of Tuesday’s volleyball action

Vancleave made quick work of Moss Point on Tuesday, defeating the Tigers 3-0 (25-2, 25-7, 25-7). Carly Danley led VHS (22-5, 7-0) with five kill. Sydney Salter had 29 service points and 12 aces. Paige Davis recorded 11 assists and three kills.
Gulfport def. Harrison Central 3-1 (20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-16): Presley White and Devyn Alexander led GHS with 19 points. Nikki Hankins chipped in 15 points. Aley Woodberry had seven kills and two blocks. Dywana Parker led GHS (17-10, 3-2) with eight kills and also had two blocks.
Our Lady Academy def. St. Patrick 3-0 (25-5, 25-3, 25-8): Lizzie Mirandy led OLA (23-4) with 14 service points with seven aces. Sarah Deano chipped in 11 service points with three aces. Carsen Cuevas added 10 points and four assists. Rebecca Walk had nine kills, and Emma Funk had seven kills. Hannah Gest had 15 assists.
Resurrection def. Christian Collegiate Academy 3-0 (25-20, 25-13, 25-8): Icy Walley had four aces and 12 kills Monday while Shayla King contributed eight kills and two blocks for Resurrection (15-6). Lillie Boland added three aces and 19 assists and Emma Godfrey had eight assists.
Ocean Springs def. George County 3-0 (25-11, 25-6, 25-13): Amelia Moore led OSHS (16-10, 4-0) on Monday with eight aces and 10 kills. Peyton Emperley had three aces and 12 assists, and Abby Murrell added four aces and six assists for the Lady Greyhounds.
Other score: St. Martin def. George County 3-2 (25-20, 25-11, 18-25, 22-25, 18-15).
