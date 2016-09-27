Ocean Springs flexes its muscles against D’Iberville

The Greyhounds clinched a spot in the playoffs with a 3-0 (25-6, 25-5, 25-8) sweep over D’Iberville on Tuesday in Region 7-3A volleyball.
Ocean Springs (17-10, 5-0) will go for region perfection Thursday, traveling to George County. The Greyhounds swept the Rebels at home Monday 25-11, 25-6, 25-13.
“We’ve gotten a lot better,” Ocean Springs coach Brooke Engle said. “We are getting more consistent play from our players. We started the season playing to the level of our competition. We are eliminating mistakes in our game.”
Key to the Greyhounds’ turnaround, Engle said, has been the team’s serving. Against the Warriors, Ocean Springs had 18 aces on the night, led by six Chloe Coulter second-game aces, just one fewer ace than D’Iberville scored in the match.
“Our service game is way better than it used to be,” Engle said, adding that the Greyhounds have cut their service errors from around eight a match to three a match.
“A lot of our points are coming off aces,” she said.
Ocean Springs is starting to have great focus as the playoffs loom.
“We’ve been encouraging intensity, going to the ball and not waiting for someone else to make a play,” Engle said.
However, she said the team was still not there.
“I don’t know which team I’m going to get,” she said, adding the Greyhounds still occasionally lose their focus, such as in the third game when seven of D’Iberville’s points came from Greyhound errors.
Behind nine kills each from Dougless St. Amant and Amelia Moore, the Greyhounds dominated the first two games, racing out to leads of 12-1 and 14-1. In the third game, Greyhound errors allowed D’Iberville to remain close early, leading on 13-6, before a 12-2 run put the game away.
Coulter added five kills to her six aces. Abby Murrell contributed four kills, six aces, and nine assists, with Peyton Emperley adding four aces and 18 assists.
Sydney Metz, Baleigh Pierotich, and Bria Cronan each registered kills for D’Iberville with Metz adding an ace.
