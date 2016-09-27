Coast football teams shift around in latest AP prep poll

South Mississippi was once again well represented in the latest Associated Press Mississippi High School Football Poll.
Picayune (5-0) slipped one spot to No. 7 in the overall poll, with St. Stanislaus (4-1) staying firm at No. 9. Gulfport (3-2) also received a vote in this week’s overall poll, however did not register a vote in the Class 6A rankings.
The Maroon Tide slipped one spot in the 5A poll to No. 2, just behind West Point, which earned 100 points compared to Picayune’s 96.
SSC remained No. 1 in Class 4A, receiving nine first-place votes to edge No. 2 Pontotoc. Poplarville received 15 points but finished well back of No. 5 Houston, which earned 42 points.
Resurrection is the only other Coast school to receive consideration this week. The Eagles (5-1) remain second in Class 1A, 14 points behind Simmons.
Mississippi Prep Polls
Here are Mississippi’s top high school football teams as selected by a panel of Associated Press sportswriters.
Overall
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Clinton (10)
(5-0)
108
1
2. Meridian
(5-1)
82
2
3. Tupelo (1)
(5-0)
75
3
4. Warren Central
(5-0)
69
4
5. Starkville
(4-1)
67
5
6. West Point
(5-1)
57
7
7. Picayune
(5-0)
54
6
8. Brandon
(4-2)
30
8
9. St. Stanislaus
(4-1)
28
9
10. Jackson Prep
(6-0)
16
10
Others receiving votes: Hernando 6, Grenada 4, Simmons 3, Pontotoc 3, Hattiesburg 2, Gulfport 1.
Class 6A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Clinton (10)
(5-0)
109
1
2. Meridian
(5-0)
85
2
3. Tupelo (1)
(5-0)
81
4
4. Warren Central
(5-0)
77
5
5. Starkville
(4-1)
69
3
Others receiving votes: Horn Lake 7, Southaven 6, Brandon 6.
Class 5A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. West Point (4)
(4-1)
100
2
2. Picayune (7)
(5-0)
96
1
3. Grenada
(4-1)
88
3
4. Laurel
(4-1)
66
5
5. Hattiesburg
(4-2)
60
4
Others receiving votes: Clarksdale 13, Gautier 9, South Jones 8.
Class 4A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. St. Stanislaus (9)
(4-1)
106
1
2. Pontotoc (2)
(6-0)
98
2
3. Senatobia
(4-1)
85
3
4. West Lauderdale
(6-0)
43
5
5. Houston
(5-1)
42
NR
Others receiving votes: Lafayette 24, Poplarville 15, Itawamba 14, Noxubee County 13.
Class 3A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Hazlehurst (7)
(5-0)
105
1
2. Raleigh (3)
(6-0)
96
2
3. Kemper County
(5-1)
87
4
4. Tylertown (1)
(5-0)
61
5
5. Charleston
(4-2)
54
3
Others receiving votes: Kossuth 25, East Side 6, West Marion 6.
Class 2A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Bassfield (6)
(4-2)
102
2
2. Calhoun City (2)
(5-1)
96
3
3. East Webster
(5-1)
84
4
4. Bay Springs (1)
(4-2)
76
1
5. Union (2)
(6-0)
63
NR
Others receiving votes: Puckett 12, Madison St. Joseph 7
Class 1A
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Simmons (11)
(5-0)
110
1
2. Resurrection Catholic
(5-1)
96
2
3. Nanih Waiya
(5-1)
83
T3
4. Smithville
(4-1)
74
T3
5. West Lowndes
(4-0)
52
T5
Others receiving votes: Lumberton 13, Vardaman 6, Shaw 6.
Class Private Schools
School
W-L
Pts
Prv
1. Jackson Prep (10)
(6-0)
109
1
2. Presbyterian Christian (1)
(6-0)
100
2
3. Madison-Ridgeland Aca.
(4-3)
61
3
(tie) Indianola Aca.
(6-0)
61
5
5. Lamar School
(5-2)
39
4
Others receiving votes: Oak Forest , La. 24, Canton Aca. 14, Jackson Aca. 12, Prentiss Christian 8, Columbia Aca. 6, St. Joseph, Greenville 6. ___
