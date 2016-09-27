High School Sports

September 27, 2016 4:11 PM

By the numbers: South Mississippi’s football leaders through Week 6

By Patrick Magee, Patrick Ochs and James Jones

Sun Herald

Region 4-6A

Team Region Overall

Ocean Springs 1-0 4-1

D'Iberville 1-0 3-2

Gulfport 1-0 3-2

Harrison C. 1-0 3-2

Hancock 0-1 3-2

St. Martin 0-1 3-3

Biloxi 0-1 2-3

George Co. 0-1 2-3

Region 4-5A

Picayune 1-0 5-0

Stone 1-0 4-1

Hattiesburg 1-0 4-2

Pascagoula 1-0 2-3

PRC 0-1 2-3

Long Beach 0-1 2-4

Gautier 0-1 1-4

W. Harrison 0-1 1-4

Region 7-4A

Poplarville 0-0 3-1

Sumrall 0-0 4-2

Purvis 0-0 3-2

Greene County 0-0 2-3

Columbia 0-0 1-3

FCAHS 0-0 1-4

Region 8-4A

St. Stanislaus 0-0 4-1

Pass Christian 0-0 3-2

East Central 0-0 3-3

Bay High 0-0 2-3

Moss Point 0-0 2-3

Vancleave 0-0 0-5

Region 8-3A

Tylertown 0-0 5-0

W. Marion 0-0 5-1

Perry Central 0-0 4-2

Seminary 0-0 4-2

Collins 0-0 1-5

St. Patrick 0-0 0-6

Region 4-1A

Stringer 2-0 4-2

Resurrection 1-0 5-1

Lumberton 1-0 3-2

Sacred Heart 1-1 3-2

Salem 1-1 1-4

Mt. Olive 0-2 2-4

Bogue Chitto 0-2 0-6

Rushing

T. Brown (EC) 186 1,687

J. Littles (Pic) 121 1,001

T. Avery (St) 103 1,000

V. Swanier (PC) 75 751

K. Moore (HC) 97 729

P. Watts (RCS) 123 670

J. Wilson (Bay) 76 594

V. Barnes (Bay) 88 559

T. Williams (HC) 76 527

J. Bradley (EC) 66 519

Passing

L. Spivery (GC) 143/199 2,061 14

W. Overman (SM) 113/198 1,696 21

M. Brennan (SSC) 124/187 1,648 18

W. Davis (PRC) 65/99 975 7

S. Good (Han) 55/102 773 7

B. Porter (RCS) 36/69 584 7

J. Evans (LB) 49/92 565 3

C. Ford (Gpt) 32/77 561 4

D. Anderson (WH) 25/72 557 4

T. Thomas (Bil) 40/81 543 5

Receiving

K. Reddix (SM) 51 1,030

T. Fryfogle (GC) 38 671

D. Williams (GC) 51 668

C. Blanchard (SSC) 33 565

C. Rogers (SSC) 25 443

K. Gentry (GC) 30 403

C. Lee (PRC) 21 383

D. Lenoir (PRC) 18 371

M. Cropper (LB) 32 340

A. Williams (OS) 17 331

Scoring

T. Brown (EC) 108

K. Reddix (SM) 90

J. Littles (Pic) 78

T. Avery (St) 72

P. Watts (RCS) 60

C. Blanchard (SSC) 48

L. Spivery (GC) 48

K. McCray (St) 48

V. Barnes (Bay) 48

K. Moore (HC) 42

T. Williams (HC) 42

J. Wilson (Bay) 42

Tackles

M. Inlow (Pasc) 74

A. Seward (EC) 68

T. Ladner (Han) 67

J. Warren (LB) 62

D. Smith (Bil) 62

P. Piglia (SM) 61

K. Dillard (Gpt) 60

B. Rowell (RCS) 59

R. Johnson (St) 59

A. White (EC) 59

