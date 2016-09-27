By the numbers: South Mississippi’s football leaders through Week 6

Region 4-6A
Team Region Overall
Ocean Springs 1-0 4-1
D'Iberville 1-0 3-2
Gulfport 1-0 3-2
Harrison C. 1-0 3-2
Hancock 0-1 3-2
St. Martin 0-1 3-3
Biloxi 0-1 2-3
George Co. 0-1 2-3
Region 4-5A
Picayune 1-0 5-0
Stone 1-0 4-1
Hattiesburg 1-0 4-2
Pascagoula 1-0 2-3
PRC 0-1 2-3
Long Beach 0-1 2-4
Gautier 0-1 1-4
W. Harrison 0-1 1-4
Region 7-4A
Poplarville 0-0 3-1
Sumrall 0-0 4-2
Purvis 0-0 3-2
Greene County 0-0 2-3
Columbia 0-0 1-3
FCAHS 0-0 1-4
Region 8-4A
St. Stanislaus 0-0 4-1
Pass Christian 0-0 3-2
East Central 0-0 3-3
Bay High 0-0 2-3
Moss Point 0-0 2-3
Vancleave 0-0 0-5
Region 8-3A
Tylertown 0-0 5-0
W. Marion 0-0 5-1
Perry Central 0-0 4-2
Seminary 0-0 4-2
Collins 0-0 1-5
St. Patrick 0-0 0-6
Region 4-1A
Stringer 2-0 4-2
Resurrection 1-0 5-1
Lumberton 1-0 3-2
Sacred Heart 1-1 3-2
Salem 1-1 1-4
Mt. Olive 0-2 2-4
Bogue Chitto 0-2 0-6
Rushing
T. Brown (EC) 186 1,687
J. Littles (Pic) 121 1,001
T. Avery (St) 103 1,000
V. Swanier (PC) 75 751
K. Moore (HC) 97 729
P. Watts (RCS) 123 670
J. Wilson (Bay) 76 594
V. Barnes (Bay) 88 559
T. Williams (HC) 76 527
J. Bradley (EC) 66 519
Passing
L. Spivery (GC) 143/199 2,061 14
W. Overman (SM) 113/198 1,696 21
M. Brennan (SSC) 124/187 1,648 18
W. Davis (PRC) 65/99 975 7
S. Good (Han) 55/102 773 7
B. Porter (RCS) 36/69 584 7
J. Evans (LB) 49/92 565 3
C. Ford (Gpt) 32/77 561 4
D. Anderson (WH) 25/72 557 4
T. Thomas (Bil) 40/81 543 5
Receiving
K. Reddix (SM) 51 1,030
T. Fryfogle (GC) 38 671
D. Williams (GC) 51 668
C. Blanchard (SSC) 33 565
C. Rogers (SSC) 25 443
K. Gentry (GC) 30 403
C. Lee (PRC) 21 383
D. Lenoir (PRC) 18 371
M. Cropper (LB) 32 340
A. Williams (OS) 17 331
Scoring
T. Brown (EC) 108
K. Reddix (SM) 90
J. Littles (Pic) 78
T. Avery (St) 72
P. Watts (RCS) 60
C. Blanchard (SSC) 48
L. Spivery (GC) 48
K. McCray (St) 48
V. Barnes (Bay) 48
K. Moore (HC) 42
T. Williams (HC) 42
J. Wilson (Bay) 42
Tackles
M. Inlow (Pasc) 74
A. Seward (EC) 68
T. Ladner (Han) 67
J. Warren (LB) 62
D. Smith (Bil) 62
P. Piglia (SM) 61
K. Dillard (Gpt) 60
B. Rowell (RCS) 59
R. Johnson (St) 59
A. White (EC) 59
