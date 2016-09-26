LSU interim coaches reach out to Myles Brennan

LSU was in full damage control mode on Sunday and Monday.
St. Stanislaus coach Bill Conides told the Sun Herald on Monday that the Tigers’ interim brass in head coach Ed Orgeron and offensive coordinator Steve Ensminger have already contacted quarterback Myles Brennan to assure him he’s still in LSU’s future plans.
“All very positive, nothing changing and earth shattering to report,” Conides said in a text message. “They love Myles and feel like he’s the guy to lead them to a National Championship.”
Brennan took to Twitter on Sunday to express his disappointment in Les Miles being fired at LSU after 11 seasons in Baton Rouge, La. He later added “I’m still a Committed Tiger..Geaux Tigers.”
Brennan is one of two quarterbacks currently committed to LSU. Some previously committed players have expressed interest in re-opening their recruiting following Sunday’s announcement.
Brennan, however, has long said he’s committed to LSU, even with the previous uncertainty surrounding Miles heading into the 2016 season.
“As of right now he’s a Tiger,” Conides said on Sunday. “We’ll see what happens. We’re kind of sad it’s not going to be Les Miles and Cam Cameron because we really bought into them and liked them, but he promised himself to LSU.
“We’re just going to take it one day at a time.”
Brennan has been one of the more prolific passers in the nation during his prep career. Two weeks ago he became Mississippi’s career passing leader and now sits at 12,801 yards heading into Friday’s tilt at Vancleave.
Brennan has shown no signs of planning to re-open his recruitment, but should he go that avenue he’ll have plenty of options. Prior to committing to LSU in April, Brennan held offers from Cal, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Vanderbilt, among others.
Ole Miss offered Brennan in May and has been relentless in its pursuit of the Elite 11 and Under Armour All-American quarterback.
Patrick Ochs: 228-896-2321, @PatrickOchs
Comments