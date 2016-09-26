One squad rejoins Sun Herald Top 10

For perhaps the first time this season, Friday night went largely as expected — at least according to the Sun Herald’s rankings.
Each higher ranked team won this week, which may be a first for the 2016 high school football season, but that’s not to say Friday didn’t hold plenty of drama.
No. 3 Ocean Springs had the thriller of the weekend, going for two in the final seconds to edge Hancock 36-35. In another 4-6A clash, No. 5 Gulfport pulled out a 42-35 double-OT win at No. 10 St. Martin.
“I don’t know that I’ve been in a game this hard fought,” Gulfport coach Eddie Pierce. “I’ve been in it 34 years and I’ve been in different overtime games. This game was the most hard fought game.
“Kids on both sides, they never quit.”
In another close call Friday, No. 8 Resurrection topped Escambia Academy 21-20 in overtime.
In Friday’s other ranked competitions: No. 1 Picayune made quick work of Gautier, 62-38; Stone’s Terrion Avery ran wild in the Tomcats’ 49-19 win over then-No. 7 Pearl River Central; and No. 7 D’Iberville pushed its streak to five straight wins with a 37-13 win over Biloxi in the Battle of the Bay.
The lone newcomer this week is Harrison Central, which jumped up from just outside the top 10 to tied with RCS at No. 8 after nipping George County 56-52.
St. Stanislaus and Poplarville both had bye weeks ahead of region play opening in Class 4A.
Next up
This week’s ranked competition includes: Hancock at St. Martin, Biloxi at Harrison Central, D’Iberville at Ocean Springs, George County at Gulfport, Picayune at West Harrison, Pascagoula vs. Stone at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College, Poplarville at Greene County and St. Stanislaus at Vancleave. Resurrection has a bye.
Sun Herald Top 10
Team (rec) PTS PVS
1. Picayune (5-0) 30 1
2. St. Stanislaus (4-1) 27 2
3. Ocean Springs (4-1) 21 T3
4. Poplarville (3-1) 20 T3
5. Gulfport (3-2) 19 5
6. Stone (4-1) 17 6
7. D’Iberville (3-2) 10 8
T8. Harrison Central (3-2) 8 RV
T8. Resurrection (5-1) 8 T9
10. St. Martin (3-3) 5 T9
Dropped out: Pearl River Central (2-3; 0; 7)
