Resurrection, Our Lady Academy volleyball tangled Tuesday

Emma Funk’s 29 kills and four blocks pushed Our Lady Academy past district rival Resurrection 3-0 (25-14, 25-12, 25-22) in high school volleyball action Tuesday.
“They have several hitters who can put the ball away,” said Resurrection coach Keith Tucker. “But she is an outstanding hitter.”
Added Funk: “This is definitely a confidence booster for the rest of the season. It’s a step toward winning the district title.”
Behind Funk, OLA (18-3, 3-0) got off to huge leads in each of the three games, leading 7-2 in the opener, 11-2 in the second game, and 9-3 in the third game before allowing Resurrection to make a late run.
“We did really well keeping momentum on our side for most of the match,” Funk said.
“I thought we played aggressively,” OLA coach Mike Meyers said. “We were aggressive for the first two sets and the start of the third set.”
However, in the third set, OLA started to substitute after getting up 9-3. Behind Ivy Walley, who had a kill, block for a point, and three aces, the Eagles (18-6, 2-1) cut the OLA lead to 15-12, and stayed close throughout the remainder of the final game.
“We started substituting a little bit and lost some of our chemistry in the last game,” Meyers said. “But, I thought overall we played really well.”
With OLA looking for its fifth consecutive Class 1A/3A state title, Meyers said his team was coming into form but isn’t quite there just yet.
“We are still only halfway through the season,” he said. “We need to improve every night. We did well tonight, but we have to continue to improve. We started well, but we have to finish.”
With the win, the Crescents take control of the district race, holding a one-game lead over Resurrection. The district also includes Lumberton and St. Patrick.
“We ran up against a really good team tonight,” Tucker said. “I’m proud of my team. We battled in every game and never gave up. We have to focus on the rest of the season and doing what we need to do to finish the season.”
Alia Tayara added 10 kills and three aces for OLA in the win, with Rebecca Walk notching eight kills. Hannah Gest set up the hitters with 33 assists.
In addition to her three aces, Walley finished with eight kills and six digs. Daja Cowan added seven kills for the Eagles.
