Prep roundup: Here’s Tuesday’s volleyball, softball results

St. Patrick’s volleyball team cruised to a 3-0 (25-11, 25-12, 25-4) victory over Lumberton on Tuesday. Shannon Kirkpatrick led the Lady Irish with 10 aces and five kills. Raven Gonsoulin had 17 assists, while Rosalyn Lindsey and Mary Tubb chipped in 10 and 12 respectively.
East Central def. Moss Point 3-0 (25-10, 25-4, 25-7): Blake Leviner led ECHS (16-11) with nine kills. Kaleigh Fillingame had eight aces. Alexis Laughlin had 13 assists and Hensley May chipped in four digs.
Vancleave def. Gautier 3-0 (25-10, 25-7, 25-13): Cheyenne Strickland and Payton McKerchie had eight and seven kills respectively. Sierra Buxton recorded 19 service points and five aces. Paige Davis led VHS (21-5, 6-0) with 12 assists. VHS hosts Moss Point next Tuesday.
Harrison Central def. Biloxi 3-1 (25-23, 15-25, 25-20, 25-19): Natasha Feyjoo led HCHS (4-9, 2-1) with 19 kills. Zimar Feyjoo had five aces and Rivers Morton led the Red Rebelettes with 21 assists.
Other scores: St. Martin def. D’Iberville 3-0 (25-17, 25-16, 28-26); Our Lady Academy def. Resurrection 3-0 (25-14, 25-13, 25-22).
Slow-pitch softball
Harrison Central 9, Biloxi 0: Amari Ramsey had three hits and two RBIs to lead HCHS (11-1, 4-1). Janiyah Pittman had three hits and scored twice. Kayla Cade tallied a two-run single. She also earned the win.
