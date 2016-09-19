Two familiar programs rejoin Sun Herald’s Top 10 rankings

Friday night was an interesting one across the Coast as several ranked teams were on byes, while No. 3 Poplarville (3-1)/Hancock (3-1) was canceled and several other games were called early due to severe weather.
Still, the action that actually too place on the gridiron featured several thrilling outcomes.
For starters, No. 1 Picayune (4-0) held on in a downpour to edge then-No. 9 Harrison Central 21-13. The Red Rebels (2-2) barely slipped out of this week’s poll.
In one of the more exciting games of the early season, unranked St. Martin came to life on Friday, knocking off then-No. 10 East Central 63-55. The 63-point outburst was the most by the Yellow Jackets this season. It was also the most points surrendered by ECHS (3-2), which fell out of this week’s Top 10, since Laurel hung 71 on the Hornets in the 2014 playoffs.
“There was probably a little doubt in their minds,” SMHS coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead said of his team, which was coming off two losses. “We knew East Central was a great team offensively.
“It was a great team win so I’m proud of the guys. We definitely wanted to go into district with a win.”
The Yellow Jackets (3-2) climbed back into this week’s rankings, tied with Resurrection (4-1) for ninth.
No. 2 St. Stanislaus (4-1) made history Friday as quarterback Myles Brennan became the state’s career leader in passing yards with 12,804 in the Rockachaws’ 40-14 win over then-No. 5 D’Iberville. The Warriors (2-2) slipped to No. 8 this week with the loss.
In two games against non-Coast opponents, No. 3 Ocean Springs shut out Murrah 20-0 and No. 7 Pearl River Central (2-2) fell at Slidell (La.) 21-14.
Resurrection (4-1) is back in the Sun Herald’s rankings this week, tied with St. Martin at No. 9, after cruising past Mount Olive 42-0. It marks the Class 1A power’s first appearance in the Top 10 since Aug. 22.
Both No. 5 Gulfport (2-2) and No. 6 Stone (3-1) were off last week.
Looking ahead
There are plenty of interesting games across South Mississippi involving ranked opponents this week, including: No. 5 Gulfport at St. Martin, Gautier at No. 1 Picayune, Biloxi at No. 8 D’Iberville, No. 3 Ocean Springs at Hancock, No. 7 Pearl River Central at No. 6 Stone and No. 9 Resurrection at Escambia County (Fla.) Academy.
St. Stanislaus and Poplarville are off this week.
Sun Herald Top 10
Team (Record) Points PVS
1. Picayune (4-0) 30 1
2. St. Stanislaus (4-1) 27 2
T3. Ocean Springs (3-1) 21 3
T3. Poplarville (3-1) 21 4
5. Gulfport (2-2) 18 7
6. Stone (3-1) 17 6
7. Pearl River Central (2-2) 6 5
8. D’Iberville (2-2) 6 5
T9. St. Martin (3-2) 5 RV
T9. Resurrection (4-1) 5 NR
Dropped out: Harrison Central (2-2; 4; 9), East Central (3-2; 1; 10)
