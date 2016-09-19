High School Sports

September 19, 2016 1:03 PM

Two familiar programs rejoin Sun Herald’s Top 10 rankings

By Patrick Ochs, Patrick Magee and James Jones

Friday night was an interesting one across the Coast as several ranked teams were on byes, while No. 3 Poplarville (3-1)/Hancock (3-1) was canceled and several other games were called early due to severe weather.

Still, the action that actually too place on the gridiron featured several thrilling outcomes.

For starters, No. 1 Picayune (4-0) held on in a downpour to edge then-No. 9 Harrison Central 21-13. The Red Rebels (2-2) barely slipped out of this week’s poll.

In one of the more exciting games of the early season, unranked St. Martin came to life on Friday, knocking off then-No. 10 East Central 63-55. The 63-point outburst was the most by the Yellow Jackets this season. It was also the most points surrendered by ECHS (3-2), which fell out of this week’s Top 10, since Laurel hung 71 on the Hornets in the 2014 playoffs.

“There was probably a little doubt in their minds,” SMHS coach Eddie Wayne Whitehead said of his team, which was coming off two losses. “We knew East Central was a great team offensively.

“It was a great team win so I’m proud of the guys. We definitely wanted to go into district with a win.”

The Yellow Jackets (3-2) climbed back into this week’s rankings, tied with Resurrection (4-1) for ninth.

No. 2 St. Stanislaus (4-1) made history Friday as quarterback Myles Brennan became the state’s career leader in passing yards with 12,804 in the Rockachaws’ 40-14 win over then-No. 5 D’Iberville. The Warriors (2-2) slipped to No. 8 this week with the loss.

In two games against non-Coast opponents, No. 3 Ocean Springs shut out Murrah 20-0 and No. 7 Pearl River Central (2-2) fell at Slidell (La.) 21-14.

Resurrection (4-1) is back in the Sun Herald’s rankings this week, tied with St. Martin at No. 9, after cruising past Mount Olive 42-0. It marks the Class 1A power’s first appearance in the Top 10 since Aug. 22.

Both No. 5 Gulfport (2-2) and No. 6 Stone (3-1) were off last week.

Looking ahead

There are plenty of interesting games across South Mississippi involving ranked opponents this week, including: No. 5 Gulfport at St. Martin, Gautier at No. 1 Picayune, Biloxi at No. 8 D’Iberville, No. 3 Ocean Springs at Hancock, No. 7 Pearl River Central at No. 6 Stone and No. 9 Resurrection at Escambia County (Fla.) Academy.

St. Stanislaus and Poplarville are off this week.

Sun Herald Top 10

Team (Record) Points PVS

1. Picayune (4-0) 30 1

2. St. Stanislaus (4-1) 27 2

T3. Ocean Springs (3-1) 21 3

T3. Poplarville (3-1) 21 4

5. Gulfport (2-2) 18 7

6. Stone (3-1) 17 6

7. Pearl River Central (2-2) 6 5

8. D’Iberville (2-2) 6 5

T9. St. Martin (3-2) 5 RV

T9. Resurrection (4-1) 5 NR

Dropped out: Harrison Central (2-2; 4; 9), East Central (3-2; 1; 10)

