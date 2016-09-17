Meet the Sun Herald’s offensive player of the week

Fresh off of his record setting performance on Friday night, Myles Brennan is the Sun Herald's latest Offensive Player of the Week.
The St. Stanislaus QB and LSU commit needed just 125 yards to become Mississippi's career passing leader. Brennan did that and much more, throwing for 366 yards to pass former SSC QB Dylan Favre's mark of 12,559. Brennan now sits at 12,801 yards during his prep career.
In SSC's 40-14 win, Brennan distributed the ball to his many targets. Darius Pittman caught two touchdowns, while Chase Rogers, Corbin Blanchard and Andrew Trapani also caught touchdown passes.
