Meet the Sun Herald’s defensive player of the week

Ocean Springs free safety Aaron Stovall is the Sun Herald’s defensive player of the week.
The junior had an interception and recovered a fumble as the Greyhounds shutout Murrah 20-0 on Friday night at Hugh Pepper Field.
Ocean Springs held the Mustangs to 111 total yards in a game that was called 17 seconds into the third quarter because of a torrential rainstorm.
Since dropping the season opener to Brandon on Aug. 23, Ocean Springs (3-1) has won three straight.
The Greyhounds travel to Hancock next week in the Region 4-6A opener at Brett Favre Field.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Comments