Vancleave falls to 0-4 at Greene County

Greene County picked off a Class 4A Coast squad for the second straight week, topping Vancleave 32-15 Friday night in Leakesville.
The Bulldogs dropped to 0-4 with the defeat before they host Northview (Fla.) this upcoming Friday.
Vancleave running back Tristan Glass ran 10 yards for a touchdown to give the Bulldogs a 7-6 lead over Greene County with 11:53 left in the first half.
Greene County responded with 26 unanswered points to take command of the game.
Vancleave didn't score again until quarterback Kenny Goff punched it in the end zone with 3:57 left and also found Chris Jimison on a pass for the two-point conversion.
Goff and Glass both had 46 yards rushing for Vancleave.
Greene County improved to 2-3 after beating Moss Point 49-28 in the prior game.
Comments