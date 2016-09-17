Bay High downs St. Patrick on homecoming

Bay High won its second straight, beating St. Patrick 28-6 in a homecoming game on Friday night at Tank Williams Field.
The Tigers took a 7-0 lead on Vernon Barnes’ touchdown run.
Bay High led 14-0 after one quarter.
“A lot better performance tonight,” said Bay High’s Head Coach Benji Foreman. “It’s good to have a two-game winning streak. I’m very impressed with them and very proud of them. Defense played a lot better this week.
“I was happy with Sam Sheppard, Terré Johnson, and Cooper Compretta. St. Patrick’s had a good game plan. Coach Bloomfield milked the clock to shorten the game on us, but he’s a good coach and that’s part of the strategy.”
Bay High quarterback Jaylan Wilson scored after a brief weather delay. The Bay High Tigers led 14-0 at halfrime.
Barnes and Williams scored in the second half for a 28-0 Tigers lead.
With 2:31 left, the Fighting Irish scored a touchdown, but the extra point try was blocked.
“It’s a lot of young guys, so I’m very proud of them,” Foreman said. “I’ll let them enjoy the win. I feel good about it, but it’s time to go home and get ready for the Pass. We play them in two weeks, so I’m gonna let the kids enjoy this win, but for us coaches, it’s time to get to work.
“We have to teach them how to win and how to finish games like we did tonight. Which I didn’t think we did that last week but we’ll learn how to keep winning. They sure did it tonight.”
Bay High Senior Malori Bourn was chosen the 2016 Homecoming queen. She was escorted to the field by her father, Buddy Bourn. She was crowned by 2015 Bay High Homecoming Queen Bailey Cornfoot.
