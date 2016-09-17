Resurrection begins 8-1A competition with a bang

The Resurrection football team got off to a hot start in Region 8-1A competition Friday night at War Memorial Stadium in Pascagoula
The Eagles (4-1, 1-0) thumped Mt. Olive 42-0 behind four touchdown tosses by junior quarterback Blake Porter, who threw for approximately 300 yards.
Porter twice connected with tight end Caden Hinman on touchdown passes of 15 and 50 yards.
RCS head coach Scott Sisson has been encouraged by what he's seen out of Porter so far this season.
“We mix it up and throw quick screens and hitches,” Sisson said. “He's getting to where he'll look off the safety. He's much improved from a year ago.”
Porter's other touchdown tosses were to Justice Sharp and Patrick Roth.
“We relied on the run the last year and a half, but now the passing game is starting to come around,” Sisson said.
Jacob Langston capped off the scoring with a 60-yard touchdown run in the fourth quarter.
Friday night's shutout was the third of the season for the RCS defense.
“We had two stops inside the red zone and the defense bowed up,” Sisson said. “We held them and tha twas early in the game. The defense is gradually getting better. The offense is getting better. Our passing game is getting to where we want it to be.”
Mt. Olive dropped to 2-3 and 0-2 with the defeat.
Resurrection will travel to Escambia Academy in Escambia, Fla., on Friday.
