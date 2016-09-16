Long Beach, Moss Point came down to the end

Jaidon Evans, making just his second career start, threw for 313 yards and two touchdowns to lead Long Beach to a 20-19 comeback win over Moss Point on Friday at Dantzler Stadium.
“It’s a great overall feeling,” said Long Beach coach Forrest Williams. “It’s a great feeling to see the players improve and make plays.”
Moss Point lost its third straight.
“We have an open date this week,” said Tigers coach Willie Brown. “We have to get back to playing with good fundamentals. We played hard. We came up a little short. We have to take some time to improve.”
Omni Wells rambled 43 yards on the Tigers’ third play from scrimmage in the second half to give Moss Point a 13-0 lead.
Romello Leggins found Jonavan Jackson on a 16-yard pass, increasing the Moss Point lead to 19-7 with eight minutes left.
“We missed a lot of opportunities in the first half,” Williams said. “I am really proud of my players resiliency in coming back.”
However, late in the third quarter, the Bearcats finally made it into the endzone with Evans connecting with Mathew Cropper on a 7-yard pass to cut the Tigers lead to 13-7.
After the Tigers’ second score of the second half, Long Beach (2-3) roared back. Evans caught the Tigers in a blitz with a screen pass to J'saylen Bankston for 64 yards, cutting the Moss Point lead to 19-14 with 3:45 left.
Long Beach tried an onside kick, which was recovered by Lawrence Tyler. Long Beach had the ball at the Tigers 40. Evans found Cropper for 11 yards on a fourth-and-10 down to the Tigers’ 16.
Dennis Andrews’ 16 yard TD run gave Long Beach its only lead with less than two minutes left.
The Tigers had a chance as Wells converted a third-and-one with a 24-yard run to the Bearcats’ 42. However, four incomplete passes ended any hopes of a Moss Point comeback.
Bankston led the Bearcats with four catches for 80 yards. Kai Vancourt added six catches for 70 yards. Cropper finished with five catches for 51 yards. Jarius Warren had eight stops.
Wells finished with 100 yards on 24 carries and caught a pass for 26 yards and a touchdown to lead Moss Point.
